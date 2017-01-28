Mary Tyler Moore to be buried in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Beloved actress Mary Tyler Moore died at the age of 80 in Greenwich on Wednesday. Now, reports say Moore will be laid to rest Sunday afternoon at Fairfield’s Oak Lawn Cemetery.

Fairfield police told The Hour that at least one officer will be working at the cemetery Sunday for an off-duty assignment.

The cemetery’s website posted an alert that it will be operating on special hours on Sunday, January 29, 2017 and will reopen at 2 p.m.

Celebrity news site TMZ also reported Moore’s family bought out a 12-plot gravesite for her resting place.

Moore is best known for her roles in the television sitcoms “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”

