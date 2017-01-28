Meriden man arrested on his way to an Electronic Dance Music show

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden man was arrested for being in possession of 13 capsules of MDMA, known as “Molly” and 13.7 grams of marijuana.

Police said 28-year-old Andrew Dargon was on his way to an Electronic Dance Music concert at the Oakdale Theatre when he was pulled over for a motor vehicle violation around 10 p.m. on January 27.

Police said they immediately smelled the odor of marijuana when Dargon was pulled over and a search of the car was conducted.

Dargon was also found to have two active arrest warrants for Violation of Probation.

Dargon was charged with Possession of Narcotics and Violation of Probation. He was released on a total of $42,000 in bonds and is due in court on February 10.