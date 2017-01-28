PD: $200 worth of merchandise stolen from Waterford Ulta

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterford police are trying to identify two people who stole from the Ulta Beauty store Thursday night.

According to Waterford police, two people stole more than $200 worth of merchandise from the Ulta Beauty Store, located in the Waterford Commons on Hartford Turnpike, at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Several photos of the suspects were captured on store surveillance.

If you know who these people are, or have any information that would be beneficial to police, you’re asked to call Officer Winters at (860)442-9451 or email him at rwinters@waterford.org. Police say you can also private message them on Facebook.