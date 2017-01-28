PD: Hartford man arrested in Cromwell drug bust

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was arrested in Cromwell Saturday afternoon after police saw him driving erratically, and then found drugs inside his car.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, Cromwell police responded to Main Street for a report of someone driving erratically. When police got there, they saw a car that was crossing a double yellow line and had heavy rear axle damage. Police pulled the car over and say they smelled weed coming from the inside of the car.

When police saw what they thought was narcotics packaging inside, they searched the car. Inside, police found 60 bags of heroin packaged for sale, eight bags of crack cocaine packaged for sale, four percocet pills and eight packages of suboxone. Police also found $3,577 cash on the driver.

The driver, 29-year-old Adam Taylor of Hartford, was arrested. He is charged with reckless driving, failure to drive upon the right, possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell and possession of marijuana. He posted bond and is due in court on February 7.