EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is undergoing surgery at Hartford hospital after being shot early Saturday morning.

Police said a man in his 20’s was shot at Krauszer’s food store located at 468 Main street just after 2:30 a.m.

No arrests have been made and police said they do not have a description for any suspects.

Police said the victim’s condition is unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

