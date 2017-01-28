Police investigating shooting at TKB Social Club

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a social club early Saturday morning.

Police said around 2 a.m. officers responded to a shooting at the TKB Social Club located at 1 Vernon Ave. Police said there was a dance party taking place and that it was possible there were several hundred people there.

Police said they found a car that was struck by several rounds but nobody in the car had been hit.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call them at 860-872-9126.