Police investigating shooting at TKB Social Club

By Published:
Vernon police

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a social club early Saturday morning.

Police said around 2 a.m. officers responded to a shooting at the TKB Social Club located at 1 Vernon Ave. Police said there was a dance party taking place and that it was possible there were several hundred people there.

Police said they found a car that was struck by several rounds but nobody in the car had been hit.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call them at 860-872-9126.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s