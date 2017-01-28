Sen. Blumenthal to call for $1T in infrastructure spending

Associated Press logo By Published:
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal is preparing to unveil a spending plan he said would funnel money into roads and bridges, hospitals, airports, and schools.

The Connecticut Democrat said the blueprint would spend $1 trillion to toughen and expand the country’s infrastructure over the next 10 years.

During his campaign, Republican President Donald Trump also promised to generate $1 trillion in infrastructure investment.

Blumenthal will detail his proposal at a Monday morning press conference at the Hartford Legislative Office Building.

Blumenthal said he hopes any infrastructure plan also includes spending for rail and bus projects, Veterans Administration hospitals, ports, water and sewer projects, expanding broadband access, and strengthening the country’s energy infrastructure.

After the event, Blumenthal returns to Washington to vote Tuesday on the nomination of Elaine Chao as Transportation Secretary.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s