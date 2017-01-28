‘Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown gets first film role

Associated Press logo By Published: Updated:
Millie Bobby Brown arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Millie Bobby Brown arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Stranger Things” breakout Millie Bobby Brown has landed her first big film role in “Godzilla: King of Monsters,” representatives for Legendary announced Friday.

With a smattering of TV credits to her name, the 12-year-old actress gained fame this past year for her portrayal of the mysterious Eleven in the sci-fi Netflix series “Stranger Things,” which has been picked up for a second season.

The “Godzilla” sequel will be Brown’s first film role. It’s a follow-up to the 2014 “Godzilla.”

The Michael Dougherty-directed and co-scripted film is set for release in March 2019. Brown is the only known cast member at the moment.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s