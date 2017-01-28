Vernon teen shot, left in critical condition

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Vernon Police and the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Unit are currently conducting an active investigation involving a shooting that took place in Vernon on Saturday evening.

At 8 o’clock Saturday evening, The Vernon Police Department received a 911 call about a reported gunshot at 102 Talcott Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a teenage boy in critical condition after sustaining a gunshot wound. The teenager, whose identify is unknown at this time, was taken via Life Star helicopter to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

Police say they will be investigating the scene into Sunday morning and urge anyone who has information to call the Vernon Police at 860-872-9126