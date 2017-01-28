Ways you can keep your groceries longer

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As we head to the grocery store there is nothing worse than your food you just bought going to waste quickly. Lifestyle Blogger Lauren McBride stopped by our station to talk about items we may be storing wrong and ways we can keep our food longer.

McBride says the first thing we are storing wrong is bananas. Instead of just setting them out when you get home from the grocery store you should actually separate them and wrap plastic wrap around the ends. This will help keep your bananas fresh and last longer.

The second thing we can do is store our avocados in a plastic bag in the fridge for three to five days, that will keep them fresh longer.

For tips on how to keep food longer you can head to Lauren’s website.