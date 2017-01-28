Ways you can keep your groceries longer

By Published: Updated:
preserving-food

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As we head to the grocery store there is nothing worse than your food you just bought going to waste quickly. Lifestyle Blogger Lauren McBride stopped by our station to talk about items we may be storing wrong and ways we can keep our food longer.

McBride says the first thing we are storing wrong is bananas. Instead of just setting them out when you get home from the grocery store you should actually separate them and wrap plastic wrap around the ends. This will help keep your bananas fresh and last longer.

The second thing we can do is store our avocados in a plastic bag in the fridge for three to five days, that will keep them fresh longer.

For tips on how to keep food longer you can head to Lauren’s website.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s