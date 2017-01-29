Amid local enthusiasm, casino proposal faces challenges

Casino slot machine
Casino slot machine (WTNH)

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — While there’s some enthusiasm for a third casino in northern Connecticut, the proposal still faces challenges.

One of the biggest is whether the General Assembly will approve legislation that would authorize the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribes to build a jointly owned, $200 million-to-$300 million facility to help compete with the MGM Resorts International casino that’s being constructed in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Lawmakers say there remain many questions about whether to allow the tribes to open the first casino in Connecticut on non-reservation land.

The tribes have narrowed possible locations to sites in East Windsor and Windsor Locks. They held public meetings in both towns last week. While there’s a bill that would authorize the casino, there are others that open the process to casinos in additional communities. Others require local referendums.

