Computer issue grounds Delta planes across the country, delays on BDL-bound flights

ATLANTA, GA. (WTNH) — Delta teams are working to fix a system outage that resulted in departure delays across the country. The problem began Sunday evening.

Delta says the issue impacts departures only. Flights already in the air or outside the country are not affected.

As of Sunday night, half a dozen flights to Bradley Airport from other cities were delayed due to the outage. The airline says not all the delays and cancellations are being reflected on their website, app, airport information screens and through reservation agents. Some passengers are also experiencing delays upon landing at hub airports, such as Atlanta and JFK.

Keep in mind the delays and cancellations could cause issues into Monday morning for anyone who is flying Delta. Travelers are encouraged to call the airline ahead of time and check the status of their flight if possible.

 

 

