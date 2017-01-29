Debate over highway tolls to return to state Capitol

Associated Press logo By Published:
State Capitol in Hartford (WTNH / Tom Parent)
State Capitol in Hartford (WTNH / Tom Parent)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The issue of whether tolls should be placed along Connecticut’s highways is returning to the state Capitol once again.

Several bills have been proposed by lawmakers this session that would usher in electronic tolls. The General Assembly’s Transportation Committee will meet Monday to decide whether to hold a hearing on those bills.

A special panel last year recommended congestion tolling — typically a fee charged to drivers during peak travel times — as a way to help pay for Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s planned $100 million overhaul of transportation infrastructure.

The Democrat recently told Fox 61 that tolls could be part of a “long-term solution,” noting it could take four years to get a system up and running.

Tolls have been proposed in previous sessions but the bills failed.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s