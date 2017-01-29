Farmington police search for missing 16-year-old girl

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who went missing from Farmington on Saturday.

A silver alert has been issued for Grace Cronin, of Farmington, who was last seen at the West Farms Mall, located at 1500 New Britain Avenue, at 4:30 p.m.

Cronin is described as being 5’2″ tall, weighing 160 lbs. and having long brown hair with braids and green eyes. She also has a a heart tattoo on her left wrist and “I once was lost and now am found” tattoo on her left chest.

Cronin was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, with the word “Pink” written in silver, and burgundy yoga pants. She also had on black Nike Jordan sneakers and was carrying a black Coach purse.

Anyone with information on Cronin’s whereabouts is urged to contact Farmington police at 860-675-2400.