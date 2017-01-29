Hartford man charged with sexually assaulting 3 juveniles

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hartford police arrested a 46-year-old man Thursday, for allegedly sexually assaulting three juveniles.

Police say detectives began the investigation in October into a juvenile sexual assault. During the investigation, Israel Nieves was identified as the suspect and it was revealed that there were additional victims.

On January 18th, three arrest warrants were issued for each victim with a bond of $500,000, and two for $400,00 for each victim.

On Thursday just after 6:30 p.m., Nieves surrendered himself to the police department and was charged with three counts of sexual assault in the first degree and three counts of risk of injury. He is being held on $1.3 million bond.