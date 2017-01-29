Homemade gifts for your Valentine

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With February right around the corner so is Valentines Day, many kids have to bring in valentines for their class or maybe you just want a homemade gift for your loved ones.

Blogger, Charlotte Smith stopped by our station to show us how to make some homemade Valentines with a price tag that won’t break your heart or the bank.

Here are 4 crafts under $1:

Felt Woven Heart Basket All you need are two pieces of felt which typically cost $0.50 each at the craft store.

To make these sweet woven baskets. Cut two ovals, fold them in half and cut three lines down the middle ending about an inch before the curve of the oval. With the two ovals folded, weave the first folded strip back and forth. Repeat with the second strip, but alternate, you’ll see a checkerboard pattern coming together. Flower Power Pops Grab a handful of lollipops and some red/ pink paper or fabric. Cut one-inch hearts out of the paper/ fabric and, one at a time, use a hot glue gun to glue them around the stick of the lollipop. Heart Branch Walk out to your yard and grab a few small branches. With your hot glue gun, glue small paper hearts onto the branch. Paper Heart Tree Trace your child’s hand on construction paper and cut out. Glue little paper hearts all over the hand cut out. Cut a strip of paper and attach it perpendicular to the hand cut-out. Connect the ends of your strip to make it into a round base for your tree and display.

For more tips from Charlotte you can head to her blog here.