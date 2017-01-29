Hundreds protest Trump’s travel ban at Bradley airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)– Protests like the ones we have been seeing across the country are now happening in our state. Hundreds of people showed up at Bradley Airport Sunday to express outrage over President Trump’s executive orders.

More than a thousand people were at Bradley International Airport protesting against Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration. Protesters were chanting and speaking out in support of immigrants, Muslims, and against Trump. The organization The Council of American Islamic Relations, or CAIR Connecticut, organized the rally.

Attorney George Jepsen, who had just gotten off a plane and was leaving the airport, spoke to the group. As well as Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman.

Protesters say they disagree with Trump’s executive order and they want it to be changed.

“I’m an American born Yemeni-American that will speak for the people that can’t speak. When mothers hear of this ban, we’re permanent residents, and they believe they’re going to be removed from their kids. It hurts,” said Fahd Syed, a protester.

This entire protest was put together in just a matter of hours on Facebook.