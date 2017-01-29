Hundreds protest Trump’s travel ban at Bradley airport

By Published:
(WTNH/ Renee Chmiel)
(WTNH/ Renee Chmiel)

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)– Protests like the ones we have been seeing across the country are now happening in our state. Hundreds of people showed up at Bradley Airport Sunday to express outrage over President Trump’s executive orders.

More than a thousand people were at Bradley International Airport protesting against Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration. Protesters were chanting and speaking out in support of immigrants, Muslims, and against Trump. The organization The Council of American Islamic Relations, or CAIR Connecticut, organized the rally.

Related: Trump Defends Order as Protests Surge Across the Country

Attorney George Jepsen, who had just gotten off a plane and was leaving the airport, spoke to the group. As well as Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman.

Protesters say they disagree with Trump’s executive order and they want it to be changed.

Related: WATCH: Protesters gather at airports across US to fight Trump’s executive order detaining, banning Muslims

“I’m an American born Yemeni-American that will speak for the people that can’t speak. When mothers hear of this ban, we’re permanent residents, and they believe they’re going to be removed from their kids. It hurts,” said Fahd Syed, a protester.

This entire protest was put together in just a matter of hours on Facebook.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s