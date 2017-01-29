Lyft combats Trump’s travel ban, pledges million dollar donation

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco-based ride service hops in the driver seat of the local protest against President Trump’s travel ban.

Lyft announced Sunday morning that they will donate one million dollars to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) “to defend our constitution.”

ACLU is a nonprofit organization “devoted to protecting the basic civil liberties of everyone in America.”

President Trump’s controversial order bans refugees from Muslin-majority countries.

Several travelers have been detained, possibly illegally, in airports across the country since he signed the order.