Middlebury rescue organization drops adoption fee to help get dogs permanent home

dog-adoption

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you have been wanting a four-legged friend, today may now the time. Jennifer and Jade Humphrey with the Brass City Rescue Alliance stopped by our station to talk about what their doing to help get dogs into their forever homes.

Jennifer says they have so much large dogs and not enough people wanting to adopt them, they have decided to lower the adoption fee for today only. The fee for large dogs are now down to $200, all adoption hopefuls must be pre-approved by the shelter to take home a dog.

You can apple online or go to the shelter in Middlebury and fill out an application. If you do apple online you can use the code “bully”.

For more information you can head to their website here.

