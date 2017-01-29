Pedestrian seriously injured in Stamford hit and run

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Stamford police are looking for the driver who hit a pedestrian then fled the scene Sunday morning.

Police say the accident happened around 2:40 a.m. when a pedestrian, tentatively identified as Gilberto Monroy, was attempting to cross West Main Street. He was struck by a car that was traveling eastbound and that driver did not stay at the scene. Monroy was seriously injured but his current condition is unknown at this time.

Police say the evading vehicle will have windshield, headlight and molding or grill damage. The driver or anyone with information on the accident or the vehicle involved is urged to contact Stamford police.

Police are also requesting the public’s help in locating family or friends of Monroy.

The incident remains under investigation.