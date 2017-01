NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A man is recovering after he was shot in the leg in New Haven on Saturday night.

Police say they are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Level and Lodge Streets, around 7:22 p.m.

The victim, whose identity has not been confirmed yet, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. He was treated at Yale New Haven Hospital and is now in stable condition.

There are no suspects or a suspect vehicle description at this time.