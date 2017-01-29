Public input sought on emissions scandal settlement funds

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2015, file photo, a Volkswagen logo is seen on car offered for sale at New Century Volkswagen dealership in Glendale, Calif. Volkswagen is facing a deadline of Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, to tell a federal judge in San Francisco whether it has reached a deal with U.S. regulators and attorneys for car owners on the remaining 80,000 diesel vehicles that cheated on emissions tests. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — State officials are seeking public input on how to spend more than $51 million from a national legal settlement concerning the Volkswagen Corporation’s automobile emissions cheating scandal.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says the state intends to use the funds to improve air quality and public health.

A draft plan is available for review on the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s website. Public comments will be accepted through Feb. 28. DEEP has also scheduled a public informational meeting on the proposed plan for Feb. 9, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the agency’s Hartford offices.

VW has admitted installing software in diesel engines on nearly 600,000 VW, Porsche and Audi vehicles in the U.S. that activated pollution controls during government tests and switched them off in real-world driving.

