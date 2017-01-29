State police investigate officer-involved shooting in Montville

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a Montville motel Sunday.

State police say at around 2:30 p.m., there was an officer-involved shooting at the Chesterfield Lodge motel at 1596 Hartford-New London Turnpike. Police say no police officers were shot but that there is one unidentified person with a gunshot wound.

A Montville police officer also suffered a non-life threatening injury. Both the person and officer were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

UPDATE Montville: One person w/gunshot wound. One Montville officer with non-life threatening injury. Both transported to local hospitals. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 29, 2017

Troopers and the State Police Major Crimes Division are on the scene investigating. Police say the threat has been contained and that there is no threat to the public.

Montville: Officer-involved shooting Chesterfield Lodge on Grassy Hill Rd. Troopers & Major Crime investigating. No threat to the public. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 29, 2017

News 8 is working to gather more information. Check back for more updates.