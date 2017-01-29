State police investigate officer-involved shooting in Montville

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a Montville motel Sunday.

State police say at around 2:30 p.m., there was an officer-involved shooting at the Chesterfield Lodge motel at 1596 Hartford-New London Turnpike. Police say no police officers were shot but that there is one unidentified person with a gunshot wound.

A Montville police officer also suffered a non-life threatening injury. Both the person and officer were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Troopers and the State Police Major Crimes Division are on the scene investigating. Police say the threat has been contained and that there is no threat to the public.

