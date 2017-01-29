State trooper injured after cruiser struck on I-91 in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a state trooper was hurt when his cruiser was hit along I-91 in New Haven, early Sunday.

Police say at around 3:30 a.m., troopers responded to I-91 northbound near exit 3 for a one car crash and fire. The New Haven Fire Department also responded to put out the fire and EMS took the driver to the hospital for a minor injury.

At around 4:20 a.m., troopers remained parked behind the crash, in the left and center lanes, with their emergency lights on. Police say at that time, a 2007 Mercury Mountaineer drove towards the crash scene, nearly striking a trooper before crashing into the rear of one of the parked cruisers.

The trooper who was in the cruiser had to be extricated due to the damage and sustained minor injuries in the crash. He was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

The driver of the Mercury, identified as James A. Graham of New Haven, also received a minor injury and was taken to the hospital.

Police say charges are pending against Graham and the crash remains under investigation.