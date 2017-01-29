Trial set for woman’s lawsuit against psychiatric hospital

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A trial is set to begin in a lawsuit alleging that a mentally ill woman was traumatized in a state psychiatric hospital while confined to an all-male ward for patients found not guilty by reason of insanity of violent crimes.

The trial is scheduled to start Tuesday in Litchfield Superior Court.

Kim Woolfolk is suing the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and Connecticut Valley Hospital in Middletown.

Woolfolk was civilly committed to the hospital and confined to a maximum-security, all-male ward between 1994 and 2012, but the lawsuit was limited to allegations beginning in 2010 because of the statute of limitations. She said her trauma included sexual assault and harassment, body cavity searches and being denied access to a shower.

State officials deny her allegations.

