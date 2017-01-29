U.S. Paralympic Women’s Sled Hockey Team hits the ice in Northford

NORTHFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The U.S. Paralympic Women’s Sled Hockey Team made a stop in the state this weekend.

They hit the ice against Connecticut’s sled hockey team, The Gaylord Wolfpack at the Northford Ice Pavilion Sunday morning. Sled hockey is for anyone who can’t play able bodied hockey. The Gaylord Wolfpack’s coach says it’s just like typical hockey but can be a little rougher.

“It’s full checking which a lot of leagues aren’t. Ours is full checking, very aggressive and very competitive,” said Damian Fox, Coach Gaylord Wolf Pack Hockey Team.

Connecticut’s Wolf pack hockey team came in second in the Nationals in Detroit. Coach Fox says the team is always looking for new sponsors and players.