WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– West Haven police are investigating an armed robbery of a deli Sunday morning.

Police say they are on the scene of an armed robbery at the Corner Deli, located at 995 Campbell Avenue. The robbery took place around 11:15 a.m.

Police say that’s when a male entered the deli and displayed a handgun. He then fled the store with an undetermined amount of cash.

There is no word on if anyone was injured.

The incident remains under investigation.