What’s Up with Tuesday

What is it?  So a little bit of snow is moving on in for Tuesday. This little thing doesn’t look like much on the radar right now, and that’s because…well…it really isn’t! This type of system is called an Alberta Clipper, which comes out of Alberta, Canada giving us a quick burst of snow for a few hours. They typically don’t give us more than a few inches of snow and that’s exactly the case this time.

Why Just a bit of snow? Well in many cases, our weather is associated with the flow of moisture coming from the water. We often get a connection to tropical moisture on storms that really pack a punch. In this case, the connection to moisture is all the way in the Pacific Ocean, so much of it gets lost before reaching us.

What will happen. Expect lots of clouds starting early on Tuesday. Light snow starts falling late in the morning, and will continue through early afternoon.

When is it done? By the PM drive, most roads will be totally cleared and slick spots aren’t expected during the evening.

I know, I know…how much? So because of the nature of this type of storm, we never expect more than 2 inches. It’s also important to note that we’re seeing this storm right in the middle of the day during the warmest time of the day, so we won’t see very good fluff factor. Here’s an estimated map of how much snow we might see from this:

mw dma rpm 4km snow2 Whats Up with Tuesday

