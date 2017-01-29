Wintry weather Tuesday followed by a winter chill!

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

Today will feature another day with above average temperatures in the 40s for the afternoon but with a light breeze it will feel like the 30s at times. We’ll stay dry all day, so any of your plans outdoors are fine!

Temperatures do dip into the 20s tonight but once again we’ll remain quiet with just a few passing clouds. The workweek kicks off seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 30s and more clouds than sunshine.

A weak storm system will slide to our south, but the latest trends are bringing that system a little closer which means some snowflakes or even a light snow shower possible during late morning on Monday but we’re not expecting any accumulation.

A few changes come to the forecast on Tuesday with a weak clipper system that will dive down from Canada late Tuesday morning into the afternoon hours bringing some very light accumulating snow.

This is a very weak and moisture starved system but there’s the potential for a coating to around an inch of accumulation when all is said and done late Tuesday afternoon. Both commutes on Tuesday will likely be fine as the snow will start after the morning commute and finish before the PM commute.

Temperatures on Tuesday will only be in the low to mid 30s, so there will be no issue with the snow sticking to the ground. It’s kind of ironic to think that Tuesday being the last day of January finishes with a touch of snow when this January has been the warmest on record so far!

Above is what one weather computer model is projecting for snow accumulations on Tuesday. Again, not a blockbuster by any means. A coating to an inch of snow will do it for most!

Looking ahead into the rest of the work week and February:

Without a doubt we are entering a more wintry like pattern going into the first couple weeks of February. Wednesday will be another quiet weather day but it’s also a transition day into much colder weather. Temperatures Thursday into the early parts of the following week will struggle to make it to the mid 30s at times. Lows will be in the teens and 20s. Also, there will be a breeze from the NW that will make it feel 5-10 degrees colder from time to time.

How accurate is the groundhog?

We’re not talking about record cold or even temperatures that are out of the ordinary for this time of the year. However, with such a mild January, this will be a shock to many people come later in the week.

Are there any potential storms on the horizon?

Other than a few flurries on Monday and light accumulating snow on Tuesday the rest of the week looks pretty quiet. However, next Sunday into Monday some of our computer models are hinting at the potential for a more significant event. You know it’s quiet in the weather department when we’re talking about a storm that’s a week away. Obviously there’s plenty of time to watch this storm but as of now I would just keep it in the back of your minds.

Well enjoy your Sunday! Thanks for reading

As always, follow me on Facebook or Twitter!

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone