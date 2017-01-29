Yale doctoral student from Iran talks travel ban

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A Yale doctoral student from Iran is currently out of the country and worried he won’t be let back in the U.S. because of the travel ban.

Thirty-year-old Ali Abdi has a green card but hasn’t even tried returning to the U.S. yet.

“It makes me feel like I cannot consider U.S. home anymore. Home for me is a country where I feel safe, comfortable, secure, and welcomed,” said Abdi.

Abdi is currently in Dubai.