Acoustic Cafe: Scarlett

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Scarlett is a 15 year old singer songwriter from the greater Hartford academy of the arts. She is debuting at SWAN DAY CT on March 23rd at Trinity on Main in New Britain and is the youngest performer to take the stage in all ten years of SWAN DAY.

Scarlett grew up being the one child always at the event. That’s because she is the daughter of the creator of SWAN DAY CT, Jennifer Hill. Scarlett has grown up watching these amazing singer songwriters and has been influenced by many of them since age five. She started writing her own songs about three years ago and started opening for her mom’s Band Murderius Chanteuse alongside Cellist Jeff Chen. Her SWAN DAY CT favorites have also been on CT style.