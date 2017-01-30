Agora Spa: Botox Vs Fillers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Dr. David Marks of Agora Spa is here to educate us on the difference between Botox and fillers and what they are each used for.

Some commonly asked questioned are how long do they last after they’re injected into the skin? How old should a person start getting cosmetic treatments like these? Once they are injected, if you’re not happy with the results can they be reversed? Are there any side effects from either Botox or skin fillers?

David’s practice focuses on making people look younger and more refreshed, and feeling better about themselves. He created Rejuvenate to bring his exceptional, personalized treatment to patients in Fairfield County and beyond. Previously he worked at the well-respected SkinCenter in Westchester County, New York, and in the 1990s, he was involved in some of the earliest research using Botox injections to treat migraine headaches.

For more information be sure to visit https://agoraspact.com

