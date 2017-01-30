Berlin woman arrested for DUI in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – South Windsor Police have arrested a Berlin woman after she was found early this morning drunk in a disabled vehicle.

Police say an officer found a disabled vehicle on Buckland Road around 1 a.m. and determined the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The driver, 50 year old Karen Whiting, was given a series of field sobriety tests and was then charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. She has been released on a $500.00 bond and is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on February 27th.