Connecticut senator to introduce bill to overturn immigration ban

- FILE - U.S. Senators Chris Murphy (left) and Richard Blumenthal (right) (WTNH)
(WTNH)– Senator Chris Murphy plans to introduce a bill aimed at turning over the executive order on immigration.

The bill would essentially overturn the order by forcing President Trump to comply with the 1965 Immigration Act. That act bans any discrimination against immigrants on the basis of religion.

Senator Richard Blumenthal is also sounding off on the ban, calling it a recruiting tool for enemies of the United States.

