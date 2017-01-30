Connecticut senator to introduce bill to overturn immigration ban

(WTNH)– Senator Chris Murphy plans to introduce a bill aimed at turning over the executive order on immigration.

The bill would essentially overturn the order by forcing President Trump to comply with the 1965 Immigration Act. That act bans any discrimination against immigrants on the basis of religion.

Related: Thousands protest Trump’s immigration ban at Yale and Bradley airport

The law is clear. The #MuslimBan is illegal. I will introduce a bill this week to immediately overturn this dangerous, hateful order. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 29, 2017

Senator Richard Blumenthal is also sounding off on the ban, calling it a recruiting tool for enemies of the United States.