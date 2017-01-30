Cruisin’ Connecticut – Dinner On-The-Go at Pasta Vita in Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – Today we’re Cruisin’ Connecticut to Old Saybrook, home of Pasta Vita!

Pasta Vita, located in Old Saybrook, has been offering gourmet means on-the go for the past 20 years.

Cruisin’ Connecticut’s Ryan Kristafer sat down with the President of Pasta Vita, Rich Cersosimo, to discuss the success of the establishment and how it has transformed over the years.

“We started off as a wholesale ravioli company. Twenty years we’ve been in business here. We started off with one case and now we have probably got fifteen or twenty cases,” said Cersosimo.

Pasta Vita provides a quick and easy way for customers to get dinner on-the go. Everything is prepared ahead of time and is then chilled prior to being plated. Pasta Vita continues to be a favorite for nutmeggers on the go!

“It’s the customers and the help that we have and they treat the customers as great as they can,” said Rich regarding his staff, “Pasta Vita is a fun place to come to.”

