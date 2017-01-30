DEEP scrambles to clean up home heating oil spill in Monroe

MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) – DEEP Emergency Response crews are working to contain an oil spill after a tanker truck rolled over. The accident happened on Judd Street in Monroe. When the truck rolled over, DEEP says it was carrying more than 2,100 gallons of #2 home heating oil. When crews got there there were only about 380 gallons of oil still on the truck. That means at least 1,770 gallons of heating oil seeped into the ground. DEEP is working with an environmental contractor to dig up the contaminated soil. The Pootatuck River is nearby, but DEEP says so far none of the oil has made it to the river. To keep it that way DEEP is digging an “interceptor trench” to keep the oil away from the water. There are several homes in the area that have wells for drinking water. DEEP is planning water tests to make sure that water wasn’t affected. Judd Road will remain closed during clean up.

