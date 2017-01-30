Delta returning to normal after outage causes ground stop

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)– Flightmares for flyers as hundreds of plane were grounded Sunday night. This spurred delays, cancellations, and troubles for travelers.

You can only imagine the flyer frustration Sunday night. Now, things should be back to normal after hundreds of delays and dozens of cancellations. And we’re monitoring the situation at Bradley International Airport. Everything appears to be on time except just one American Airlines Flight at 7:24 a.m., which is delayed.

It was a Delta debacle.The airline is now constantly updating its twitter account saying a system-wide outage hit them at 6:30 p.m. Sunday night. It caused them to ground all flights for about 6 hours.

The CEO immediately apologized, saying it would cause about 200 delays and 80 cancellations. So they issued a change fee waiver as long as you re-book by February 3rd. Also, minors flying alone will not be able to fly until noon Monday.

Customers traveling today should check their flight status at https://t.co/yQj0bzerMw and the Fly Delta App. — Delta (@Delta) January 30, 2017

Keep in mind, this is the second time in 6 months this happened. In August, a computer breakdown caused the same airline to cancel 2,000 flights over three days.

Once again, at this point they say their system is back to normal. Of course before you fly, it’s always a good idea to check your flight status with the airline before you head to the airport.