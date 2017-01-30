East Hartford man sentenced for possession of crack cocaine and firearm

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — An East Hartford man was sentenced on Jan. 27th by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport for possessing crack cocaine and a firearm, according to Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Eduardo Zayas, a 38-year-old also known as ‘Za’, was sentenced to 65 months of prison, and three years of supervised release. In Sept 2014, Zayas was a person in part of the FBI’s Northern Connecticut Violent Crimes Task Force and Hartford Police Department initiated investigation into narcotics distribution, firearms trafficking and acts of violence carried out by members and associates of Los Solidos in Hartford’s South End, Daly says from court documents and statements made in court. The investigation, which included the use of court-authorized wiretaps and controlled purchases of heroin, crack cocaine and firearms, resulted in federal charges against approximately 30 individuals.

On May 15, 2015, Hartford Police arrested Zayas after he traveled to a parking lot to meet his drug supplier who was in possession of approximately 320 grams of crack, according to Daly. A search of an apartment on New Britain Avenue in Hartford that was connected to Zayas revealed a .25 caliber handgun, a magazine with four live .25 caliber rounds, approximately 52 grams of crack, items used to process and package narcotics, and $4,120 in cash.

Zayas has been detained since his federal arrest on June 15, 2015. On May 5, 2016, he pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base (“crack”). Judge Bolden also ordered Zayas to forfeit a 2005 Acura RL, a 2002 GMC Denali, and the cash that was seized at the time of his arrest in May 2015.

Members of Los Solidos attended call-ins that were held in April 2014 and Aug. 2014.