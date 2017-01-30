East Hartford police investigate shooting

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times outside an East Hartford store on Saturday.

Police say at around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the Krauszer’s at 468 Main Street for the reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, 25-year-old Greg Beaufort, of East Hartford, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Beaufort was taken to Hartford Hospital where he underwent surgery. He is currently in stable condition.

An initial investigation revealed that Beaufort and the suspect or suspects were engaged in a dispute before the shooting. Police have not released any information on any suspects at this time.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact police at 860-291-7544.