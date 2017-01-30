Eversource reports 1,000 outages in Waterbury and Watertown

By Published:
utility pole

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Eversource officials say utility crews are on Overlook Avenue in Waterbury on Monday morning, working to restore a total of 962 outages between Waterbury and Watertown.

An Eversource representative tells News 8 that almost a thousand people were out of power around 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

Utility crews are working on Overlook Avenue in Waterbury where they believe the outage originated.

The cause of the outage has not yet been determined, and for that reason, Eversource couldn’t provide an estimated time of repair

Stay tuned with News 8 for continuing updates.

