Former President George HW Bush Released From Hospital

(ABC) — Former President George H.W. Bush was released from Houston Methodist Hospital today after a 12-day stay.

“[President Bush] is thankful for the many prayers and kind messages he received during his stay, as well as the world-class care that both his doctors and nurses provided,” read a statement from the president’s spokesman.

Bush, who at 92 is the nation’s oldest living former president, was hospitalized Jan. 18 and received treatment for shortness of breath and pneumonia. He was joined by his wife and the former first lady, Barbara Bush, who was hospitalized for bronchitis the same day as her husband and released on Jan. 23.

The 41st president began his hospital stay in the intensive care unit where doctors inserted a breathing tube and ventilator to assist his breathing. He was moved out of intensive care a week ago.