Former President George HW Bush Released From Hospital

ABCNewsLogo By Published: Updated:
In this photo provided by Office of George H.W. Bush on Monday Jan. 23, 2017, former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara pose for a photo at Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston. The 92-year-old former president is still suffering from pneumonia, but is well enough to leave the intensive care unit at a Houston hospital, doctors said Monday. His wife, Barbara, has been discharged from the same facility after completing treatment for bronchitis. (Courtesy the Office of George H.W. Bush via AP)
In this photo provided by Office of George H.W. Bush on Monday Jan. 23, 2017, former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara pose for a photo at Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston. The 92-year-old former president is still suffering from pneumonia, but is well enough to leave the intensive care unit at a Houston hospital, doctors said Monday. His wife, Barbara, has been discharged from the same facility after completing treatment for bronchitis. (Courtesy the Office of George H.W. Bush via AP)

(ABC) — Former President George H.W. Bush was released from Houston Methodist Hospital today after a 12-day stay.

“[President Bush] is thankful for the many prayers and kind messages he received during his stay, as well as the world-class care that both his doctors and nurses provided,” read a statement from the president’s spokesman.

Bush, who at 92 is the nation’s oldest living former president, was hospitalized Jan. 18 and received treatment for shortness of breath and pneumonia. He was joined by his wife and the former first lady, Barbara Bush, who was hospitalized for bronchitis the same day as her husband and released on Jan. 23.

The 41st president began his hospital stay in the intensive care unit where doctors inserted a breathing tube and ventilator to assist his breathing. He was moved out of intensive care a week ago.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s