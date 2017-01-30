Four people charged after scuffle at Chuck E. Cheese

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Several people have been charged because they got into it at the Chuck E. Cheese on Boston Post Road.

Police say all four — Angelica Gonzalez, Helga Villafane, Jesus Villafane and Samuel Cruz know each other.

Police say Helga Villafane and Angelica Gonzalez started it and a kid tried to break it up.

The kid was hit and eventually all four adults were involved.

All adults have been charged with assault in the 3rd degree, breach of peace in the 2nd degree and risk of injury to a minor.