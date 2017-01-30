Get the most out of the gadgets you got as gifts

Related Coverage Electronics show unveils new gadgets

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) The holidays have been over for about a month now, so how are you doing with those new tech gadgets? We are helping you stretch your dollar so you get the most out of those expensive gifts.

A lot of people get fancy tech gifts and when you can’t make them work the way you want them to – you get discouraged and put them aside. If that sounds familiar we have a few ideas to help.

We talked to Adam Silkey, a Geek Squad Agent at Best Buy. He said most devices nowadays are built “smart” and are fairly easy to operate.

He says if you’re running into problems, maybe you’re having a hard time getting something like a Google Home to talk to other devices, it’s possible there’s an issue with your network.

“Making sure that you have a good router, if you have one that’s two years old, you have one that doesn’t have the best connections and speeds,” Silkey said.

You also want to check your internet speed. Make sure it’s fast enough to support what you’re trying to do.

Many people got 4-K TV’s this year or are thinking about getting them before the big game. Get the best use by connecting it to your Wi-Fi and researching where to find 4-k content so you know you’re getting the most out of the product.

Many people got computers and tablets. If your browser seems slow, maybe you didn’t know browsers store copies of web pages you’ve visited. Cleaning it out will make them work smoother.

Best Buy posted a guide on how to clear your cache online.