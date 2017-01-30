To apply for this position go to the Nexstar Media Group Career Portal.

Graphic Designer

17-00793

Marketing & Promotions

Full-time

Graphic Designer

WTNH News 8 & WCTX MyTV9, Connecticut’s ABC and MyNetworkTV affiliate, is seeking a creative, motivated, team first motion graphics designer to create visually compelling graphics for daily local news programs, sales projects, promotions, print, web/digital and station events. This motion graphic design position will work closely with the Marketing Director, Promotion and Production staff to visualize and execute concepts for all station projects. This position also interacts with Newscast Management, Producers and Directors to successfully create designs to help the storytelling process. As part of the News 8 team you will be required to maintain and advance the graphic look of the station, you will also manage all graphics and related files. Occasional early morning or evening hours may be required.

Job Requirements:

Experience: Two to three years related experience preferred. You must have a killer reel, showcasing your versatility and scope of your style, design and creativity. If creating cutting edge graphics is what you live for then we want to hear from you. Attention to detail is a must. You must have the ability to quickly develop a creative solution for daily news and promotion projects and have a strong ability to take advantage of the tools at your fingertips. Must be proficient in Photoshop. After Effects, Cinema 4D or Chyron Lyric experience a plus. You will need to manage multiple projects simultaneously and meet deadlines.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Design/Animation or equivalent training and/or experience.

