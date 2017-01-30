Hamden Police arrest man after domestic dispute, assault

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden Police say they have arrested a man after he was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute with an assault.

According to police, they received reports of a domestic dispute on Washington Avenue on January 1, 2017.

After an investigation, authorities say 59-year-old Richard Nacca was involved in a verbal dispute with an elderly relative. They say the dispute elevated into a physical altercation when Nacca grabbed the victim’s hair, which caused her to hit her head on a chair. Hamden Fire Rescue gave the woman medical attention at the scene. Medical personnel say the victim suffered trauma to her head.

Police say Nacca left the residence prior to the them arriving.

According to officials, Nacca is being charged with assault, assault of an elderly person, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. They say he is appeared in court on January 24, 2017.