Hamden Police make arrest tied to Thanksgiving stabbing

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden Police have arrested a man who is accused of stabbing his nephew on Thanksgiving. Police say the victim went to the home of 55-year-old Mitchell Chapman to collect money that was owed to him, and wound up getting stabbed in the back. Police say Chapman took off on foot before police arrived. The 28-year-old suffered 3 stab wounds in the dispute and was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital. This past Saturday, Hamden Police arrested Chapman at his Warner Street apartment. Chapman is charged with 2nd degree assault and breach of peace. He was also wanted on warrant for failure to appear. Chapman is being held on a $35,000 bond, and is due in court today in Meriden.

