Lisbon man fires shots at police cruiser on highway

By Published:
Joshua Richardson and Wesley Hine
Joshua Richardson and Wesley Hine

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men are free on bond after one of them fired shots at police cruiser on I-395 on Monday.

According to the Connecticut State Trooper, when he was driving south on I-395 by exit 18 in Norwich, the passenger fired a handgun in the direction of his cruiser.

Police pulled over the car and found a 9 mm handgun. Wesley Hine, 23, of Lisbon and Joshua Richardson, 23, of Lisbon were arrested.

Hine charged with unlawful discharge of fireman, and reckless endangerment. Richardson was charged with conspiracy. They will both be back in court on February 9th.

