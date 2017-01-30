New Quinnipiac poll reveals how Americans perceive Russia

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new Poll from Quinnipiac University shows how America feels about Russia.

A Quinnipiac University National Survey found that American voters believe 53 – 39 percent that the Russian government interfered with the 2016 presidential election. Those surveyed also support 56 – 30 percent the sanctions imposed on Russia by the Obama Administration.

The poll shows that 46 percent of American voters say Russia is an adversary of the United States, 9 percent say Russia is an ally, and 41 percent say it is neither an ally nor an adversary.

A total of 67 percent of American voters say alleged Russian interference is a “very important” or “somewhat important” issue, and 68 percent want the matter investigated.

In a separate question, voters support 62 – 32 percent investigations into potential links between President Donald Trump’s campaign advisors and the Russian government.

The poll shows that 49 percent of voters say President Trump is “too friendly” towards Russia, while 3 percent say he is “too unfriendly,” and 43 percent say he has the right attitude towards Russia.

Voters trust Congress more than Trump 60 – 29 percent to handle America’s policy towards Russia.

American voters have a 70 – 9 percent unfavorable opinion of Russian President Vladimir Putin and say 78 – 8 percent that he is not democratically elected.