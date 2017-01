(WTNh)–A veteran state trooper is now in the clear after being suspended over allegations that he threatened a woman in North Stonington.

48-year-old David Greene was charged with first-degree threatening last August. That charge was dropped on Monday. Police said Greene had a gun on him when he allegedly threatened the victim.

State police said they don’t know if or when Greene, an 18-year veteran, will have his job back.

