PD: Fire set intentionally at Wethersfield swim and tennis club

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after they say someone intentionally set a fire at a Wethersfield swim and tennis club Sunday.

Police say at around 2:19 p.m., the Wethersfield Fire Department responded to the area of Wells Road and Wells Farms Drive to the report of smoke in the area. It was then learned that there was a fire at the Pine Acres Swim and Tennis Club on Western Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers found a working fire in the main building of the club. The fire heavily damaged that main building which police say housed a commercial style kitchen, life guard room, locker rooms and a pool filter room. However, firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the pool filter room.

After the scene was investigated by the Wethersfield Fire Marshall’s Office, Wethersfield police and the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit, it determined that the fire was set intentionally.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is urged to contact the Wethersfield Fire Marshal at 860-721-2806.